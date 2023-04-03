A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

After finishing at $138.90 in the prior trading day, Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) closed at $140.73, up 1.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529171 shares were traded. RRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Kunze John C sold 1 shares for $139.42 per share. The transaction valued at 139 led to the insider holds 6,999 shares of the business.

Kunze John C sold 1,155 shares of RRX for $158,092 on Aug 04. The Segment President* now owns 6,920 shares after completing the transaction at $136.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRX has reached a high of $162.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 489.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 456.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.91M. Shares short for RRX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.07M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RRX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.26, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $1.97, while EPS last year was $2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.77, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $2.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.68 and $10.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.57. EPS for the following year is $11.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $12.47 and $11.35.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Regal Rexnord Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.22B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.48B and the low estimate is $5.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.