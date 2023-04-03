Accolade Inc. (ACCD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) closed the day trading at $14.38 up 5.97% from the previous closing price of $13.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908665 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACCD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $14.

On February 02, 2023, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on February 02, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when SINGH RAJEEV sold 282 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 3,369 led to the insider holds 154,516 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Robert N sold 180 shares of ACCD for $2,150 on Feb 17. The President now owns 145,126 shares after completing the transaction at $11.95 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Barnes Stephen H., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 141 shares for $11.95 each. As a result, the insider received 1,684 and left with 123,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $19.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACCD traded about 703.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACCD traded about 601.48k shares per day. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 3.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.42 and -$6.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.5. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $99.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.26M to a low estimate of $97.97M. As of the current estimate, Accolade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.76M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.44M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.7M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.02M, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $409.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $411.88M and the low estimate is $408.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.