Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) closed at $6.19 in the last session, up 1.81% from day before closing price of $6.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564516 shares were traded. ALEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $24 previously.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $13.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Rosenthal Arnon sold 15,186 shares for $6.22 per share. The transaction valued at 94,428 led to the insider holds 1,656,350 shares of the business.

Kenkare-Mitra Sara sold 10,124 shares of ALEC for $84,216 on Mar 02. The President and Head of R&D now owns 188,241 shares after completing the transaction at $8.32 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Rosenthal Arnon, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,849 shares for $8.32 each. As a result, the insider received 48,651 and left with 1,628,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALEC has reached a high of $14.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALEC traded on average about 569.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 555.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.29M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALEC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.55M, compared to 4.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.91, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$3.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $30.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.1M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Alector Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.99M, an estimated increase of 115.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $207.09M, down -25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $259.41M and the low estimate is $82.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.