An average trading volume for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $22.55 in the prior trading day, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) closed at $22.97, up 1.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525544 shares were traded. AGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On November 17, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $32.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Schenkein David P sold 20,000 shares for $22.15 per share. The transaction valued at 443,000 led to the insider holds 117,879 shares of the business.

Schenkein David P sold 20,000 shares of AGIO for $449,817 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 117,879 shares after completing the transaction at $22.49 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Washburn Theodore James Jr., who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 504 shares for $24.29 each. As a result, the insider received 12,242 and left with 2,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 87.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $34.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 542.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 506.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Shares short for AGIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.95M, compared to 6.77M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.32 and a low estimate of -$1.89, while EPS last year was -$1.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.71, with high estimates of -$1.63 and low estimates of -$1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.22 and -$6.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.56. EPS for the following year is -$6.43, with 9 analysts recommending between -$4.56 and -$8.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.8M and the low estimate is $19.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 114.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.