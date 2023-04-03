An average trading volume for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) closed at $17.13 in the last session, up 5.16% from day before closing price of $16.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899469 shares were traded. RCKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCKT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On November 08, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

On November 01, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on November 01, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Shah Gaurav sold 12,194 shares for $19.06 per share. The transaction valued at 232,418 led to the insider holds 536,885 shares of the business.

Schwartz Jonathan David sold 3,557 shares of RCKT for $67,796 on Feb 17. The insider now owns 94,546 shares after completing the transaction at $19.06 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Militello John, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,244 shares for $19.06 each. As a result, the insider received 23,711 and left with 1,614 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCKT has reached a high of $23.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCKT traded on average about 860.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 834.28k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.33M. Insiders hold about 3.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RCKT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.81M with a Short Ratio of 8.93M, compared to 7.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.65% and a Short% of Float of 11.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.5 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.1. EPS for the following year is -$2.96, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$4.35.