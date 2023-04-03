An investigation into Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s technical aspects

The price of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) closed at $17.98 in the last session, up 0.28% from day before closing price of $17.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1590552 shares were traded. ASB stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On October 25, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Harmening Andrew J bought 4,850 shares for $20.57 per share. The transaction valued at 99,789 led to the insider holds 287,394 shares of the business.

VAN LITH KAREN sold 4,889 shares of ASB for $116,995 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 58,677 shares after completing the transaction at $23.93 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, KAMERICK EILEEN A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $24.00 each. As a result, the insider received 120,000 and left with 48,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Associated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASB has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASB traded on average about 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.73M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 5.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ASB is 0.84, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 34.30% for ASB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $349.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $356.8M to a low estimate of $344M. As of the current estimate, Associated Banc-Corp’s year-ago sales were $262.21M, an estimated increase of 33.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $348.27M, an increase of 19.40% less than the figure of $33.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $353.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.