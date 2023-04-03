An investigation into Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s technical aspects

The price of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) closed at $21.42 in the last session, up 2.10% from day before closing price of $20.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2815742 shares were traded. COLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COLB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.

On March 02, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $33.Truist initiated its Hold rating on March 02, 2023, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Lawson David C bought 264 shares for $26.84 per share. The transaction valued at 7,086 led to the insider holds 21,212 shares of the business.

BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 232 shares of COLB for $6,227 on Dec 30. The EVP General Counsel now owns 23,816 shares after completing the transaction at $26.84 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Deer Aaron James, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 748 shares for $25.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,291 and bolstered with 16,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLB has reached a high of $35.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COLB traded on average about 2.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 208.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.38M. Shares short for COLB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 10.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.70% and a Short% of Float of 18.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for COLB is 1.20, which was 1.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 37.40% for COLB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2004 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.72. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.31 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $333.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $416.68M to a low estimate of $309.2M. As of the current estimate, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $170.38M, an estimated increase of 95.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $564.2M, an increase of 227.20% over than the figure of $95.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $587.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.98M, up 180.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.