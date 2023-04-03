An investigation into Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s technical aspects

The price of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) closed at $18.56 in the last session, up 1.25% from day before closing price of $18.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12729820 shares were traded. RF stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Ritter William D. sold 13,000 shares for $23.42 per share. The transaction valued at 304,456 led to the insider holds 24,344 shares of the business.

Lusco C. Matthew sold 100,000 shares of RF for $2,282,760 on Jan 25. The SEVP & CRO now owns 77,843 shares after completing the transaction at $22.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RF has reached a high of $24.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RF traded on average about 11.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 932.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.75M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 22.8M with a Short Ratio of 24.15M, compared to 19.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RF is 0.80, which was 0.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38. The current Payout Ratio is 30.90% for RF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 12346:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, Regions Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.95B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.21B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.05B and the low estimate is $7.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.