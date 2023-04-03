An investigation into Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $34.49 in the prior trading day, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) closed at $35.03, up 1.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1286914 shares were traded. SFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SFM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

MKM Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Konat Nicholas sold 642 shares for $33.27 per share. The transaction valued at 21,359 led to the insider holds 111,214 shares of the business.

Sanders Dan J sold 40,452 shares of SFM for $1,317,056 on Mar 20. The Chief Store Operations Officer now owns 8,241 shares after completing the transaction at $32.56 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Sinclair Jack, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,814 shares for $32.96 each. As a result, the insider received 191,626 and left with 367,783 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sprouts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has reached a high of $35.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.57M. Shares short for SFM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.91M with a Short Ratio of 16.57M, compared to 13.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.14% and a Short% of Float of 15.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.56B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.1B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.