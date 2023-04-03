An overall feel about DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, DocuSign Inc.’s stock clocked out at $58.30, up 3.11% from its previous closing price of $56.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4525279 shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOCU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $48 from $58 previously.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on February 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Briggs Teresa sold 1,988 shares for $58.53 per share. The transaction valued at 116,358 led to the insider holds 3,763 shares of the business.

Springer Daniel D. sold 147,008 shares of DOCU for $8,097,603 on Jan 19. The Director now owns 1,225,714 shares after completing the transaction at $55.08 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Springer Daniel D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 147,009 shares for $58.12 each. As a result, the insider received 8,543,575 and left with 1,377,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $113.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOCU traded 4.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.01M with a Short Ratio of 10.28M, compared to 13.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.47% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $2.16, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $632.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $647.5M to a low estimate of $520M. As of the current estimate, DocuSign Inc.’s year-ago sales were $580.83M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $640.87M, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $662.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $628.55M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.73B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.