Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB): Selected Notes

The closing price of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) was $9.04 for the day, up 0.78% from the previous closing price of $8.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21089568 shares were traded. NYCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NYCB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2023, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Davis Reginald E sold 4,600 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 45,863 led to the insider holds 123,033 shares of the business.

Rosenfeld Ronald A. bought 30,800 shares of NYCB for $756,756 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 30,800 shares after completing the transaction at $24.57 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Lux Marshall, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,275 and bolstered with 17,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has reached a high of $11.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.23.

Shares Statistics:

NYCB traded an average of 14.64M shares per day over the past three months and 27.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 682.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 672.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NYCB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.89M with a Short Ratio of 20.66M, compared to 13.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, NYCB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.34. The current Payout Ratio is 53.80% for NYCB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $601.82M to a low estimate of $470M. As of the current estimate, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $332M, an estimated increase of 60.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $541.79M, an increase of 50.90% less than the figure of $60.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $591.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $516.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 54.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.