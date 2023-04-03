Are Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $103.29 up 1.26% from its previous closing price of $102.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56461829 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amazon.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on January 30, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $171 from $142 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $130.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 25, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $121 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Selipsky Adam sold 2,299 shares for $100.34 per share. The transaction valued at 230,691 led to the insider holds 138,320 shares of the business.

Herrington Douglas J sold 4,000 shares of AMZN for $375,200 on Mar 01. The CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores now owns 560,298 shares after completing the transaction at $93.80 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Olsavsky Brian T, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 16,760 shares for $95.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,596,390 and left with 49,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $168.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMZN has traded an average of 68.54M shares per day and 53.77M over the past ten days. A total of 10.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.25B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 56.47M with a Short Ratio of 56.47M, compared to 62.13M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 36 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 43 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $124.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $126.35B to a low estimate of $121B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.44B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.18B, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.05B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $574.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $544.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.98B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $625.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $653.69B and the low estimate is $598.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.