Are analysts optimistic about Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRNX) stock?

The closing price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) was $16.06 for the day, up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $15.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 756330 shares were traded. CRNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.50 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On November 30, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $43.

On November 23, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on November 23, 2021, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Betz Stephen F. sold 3,126 shares for $19.59 per share. The transaction valued at 61,238 led to the insider holds 64,689 shares of the business.

Betz Stephen F. sold 8,336 shares of CRNX for $175,640 on Jan 25. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 67,815 shares after completing the transaction at $21.07 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Betz Stephen F., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,126 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider received 56,268 and left with 76,151 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 181.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNX has reached a high of $27.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.83.

Shares Statistics:

CRNX traded an average of 425.59K shares per day over the past three months and 435.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.02M. Shares short for CRNX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.08M, compared to 3.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.07 and -$3.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.16. EPS for the following year is -$3.39, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.86 and -$3.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 295.20% from the average estimate.