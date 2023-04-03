Are analysts optimistic about PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) stock?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) closed the day trading at $128.23 up 2.03% from the previous closing price of $125.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653099 shares were traded. PTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Moret Blake D. sold 20,000 shares for $124.17 per share. The transaction valued at 2,483,388 led to the insider holds 7,175,832 shares of the business.

Moret Blake D. sold 20,000 shares of PTC for $2,456,616 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 7,195,832 shares after completing the transaction at $122.83 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Moret Blake D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $123.13 each. As a result, the insider received 2,462,547 and left with 7,215,832 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has reached a high of $139.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTC traded about 723.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTC traded about 528.53k shares per day. A total of 117.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.26M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PTC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $5.24, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.78 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $539.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $565.45M to a low estimate of $500.69M. As of the current estimate, PTC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $505.23M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $524.94M, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $546.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $509.2M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.93B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.