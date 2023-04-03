Are analysts optimistic about Uranium Energy Corp.’s (AMEX:UEC) stock?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) closed the day trading at $2.88 down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $2.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4621068 shares were traded. UEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UEC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Speculative Buy rating on October 14, 2020, with a $1.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Adnani Amir bought 60,000 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 159,558 led to the insider holds 3,615,101 shares of the business.

Abraham Spencer bought 38,500 shares of UEC for $100,639 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 605,437 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Adnani Amir, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,600 and bolstered with 3,635,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Uranium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5722, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7252.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UEC traded about 8.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UEC traded about 10.8M shares per day. A total of 369.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 50.49M with a Short Ratio of 53.23M, compared to 46.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.65% and a Short% of Float of 13.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $25.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.2M to a low estimate of $25.2M. As of the current estimate, Uranium Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $13.19M, an estimated increase of 91.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.16M, up 266.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.4M and the low estimate is $83.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.