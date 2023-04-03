Are Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Axos Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.92, up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $36.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 778374 shares were traded. AX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Nick Mosich bought 2,862 shares for $34.00 per share. The transaction valued at 97,308 led to the insider holds 80,556 shares of the business.

Grinberg Paul bought 1,320 shares of AX for $49,896 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 69,542 shares after completing the transaction at $37.80 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Micheletti Andrew J, who serves as the EVP, Finance of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $48.02 each. As a result, the insider received 480,200 and left with 514,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AX has reached a high of $51.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AX traded 501.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 800.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.52M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $4.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.81. EPS for the following year is $5.33, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $223.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.83M to a low estimate of $220.4M. As of the current estimate, Axos Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $177.81M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.01M, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $894.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $884M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $890.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.52M, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $971.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $980.93M and the low estimate is $952.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.