Are Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Geron Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.17, up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4721641 shares were traded. GERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GERN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On October 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when SCARLETT JOHN A sold 446,668 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,340,004 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SCARLETT JOHN A sold 446,666 shares of GERN for $1,353,398 on Feb 09. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.03 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, GRETHLEIN ANDREW J, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 384,719 shares for $3.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,165,699 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1814.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3774.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GERN traded 9.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 381.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24.55M with a Short Ratio of 25.86M, compared to 29.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39M, down -56.90% from the average estimate.