Are Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) closed at $37.97 up 2.21% from its previous closing price of $37.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1281947 shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Harley-Davidson Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $39.

On November 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $39.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on November 15, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Root Jonathan R sold 2,239 shares for $50.17 per share. The transaction valued at 112,324 led to the insider holds 5,474 shares of the business.

ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of HOG for $1,002,628 on Sep 02. The President and CEO now owns 508,870 shares after completing the transaction at $38.94 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Masood Rafeh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $37.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,062 and bolstered with 1,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harley-Davidson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $51.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HOG has traded an average of 1.72M shares per day and 1.86M over the past ten days. A total of 146.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 7.01M, compared to 8.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HOG is 0.66, from 0.21 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 9.50% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.64. EPS for the following year is $5.02, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.47B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.44B and the low estimate is $5.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.