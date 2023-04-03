Are Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) closed at $92.92 up 2.66% from its previous closing price of $90.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10468673 shares were traded. ORCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oracle Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $85.

On January 11, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $116.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on January 11, 2023, with a $116 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Fairhead Rona Alison sold 8,080 shares for $89.82 per share. The transaction valued at 725,749 led to the insider holds 11,197 shares of the business.

HENLEY JEFFREY sold 400,000 shares of ORCL for $32,800,181 on Dec 14. The Vice Chairman now owns 1,792,688 shares after completing the transaction at $82.00 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, BOSKIN MICHAEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 90,000 shares for $80.08 each. As a result, the insider received 7,206,786 and left with 82,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oracle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORCL has reached a high of $91.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORCL has traded an average of 7.17M shares per day and 7.56M over the past ten days. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.54B. Insiders hold about 42.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.14M with a Short Ratio of 14.37M, compared to 16.15M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ORCL is 1.60, from 0.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 41.00% for ORCL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.03 and $4.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.91. EPS for the following year is $5.57, with 30 analysts recommending between $5.84 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.54B to a low estimate of $12.34B. As of the current estimate, Oracle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.51B, an estimated increase of 18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.77B, an increase of 16.30% less than the figure of $18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.45B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.44B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.23B and the low estimate is $52.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.