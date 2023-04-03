As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) offers stability

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) closed the day trading at $9.40 up 3.41% from the previous closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8422982 shares were traded. ELAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELAN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $22 from $37 previously.

On August 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $24.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares for $9.55 per share. The transaction valued at 47,750 led to the insider holds 165,000 shares of the business.

HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares of ELAN for $47,288 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 160,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.46 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Simmons Jeffrey N, who serves as the PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $9.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 143,972 and bolstered with 45,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELAN has reached a high of $27.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELAN traded about 7.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELAN traded about 8.72M shares per day. A total of 488.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 472.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.17M with a Short Ratio of 26.59M, compared to 16.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $980.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $999.87M to a low estimate of $970M. As of the current estimate, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.76B, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.57B and the low estimate is $4.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.