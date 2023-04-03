As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) offers stability

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) closed the day trading at $16.03 up 2.10% from the previous closing price of $15.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2177266 shares were traded. IRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 218.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $19.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 16,656 shares for $17.26 per share. The transaction valued at 287,483 led to the insider holds 567,209 shares of the business.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 155,830 shares of IRT for $2,686,509 on Dec 06. The Chair of Board & CEO now owns 583,865 shares after completing the transaction at $17.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Independence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has reached a high of $27.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IRT traded about 2.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IRT traded about 1.85M shares per day. A total of 223.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 7.49M, compared to 6.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Dividends & Splits

IRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.51.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $163.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.5M to a low estimate of $160.81M. As of the current estimate, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.8M, an estimated increase of 113.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.88M, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $113.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.26M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $631.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $625.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $629.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.49M, up 152.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $669.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $685.5M and the low estimate is $654.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.