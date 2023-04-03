As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) offers stability

The closing price of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) was $0.18 for the day, down -2.00% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0036 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616318 shares were traded. WNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1911 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1760.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WNW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WNW now has a Market Capitalization of 8.70M and an Enterprise Value of -10.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNW has reached a high of $2.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2181, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6991.

Shares Statistics:

WNW traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 224.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.70M. Insiders hold about 33.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WNW as of Mar 14, 2023 were 410.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 149.27k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.