As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) offers stability

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) closed the day trading at $71.46 up 1.78% from the previous closing price of $70.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1516129 shares were traded. VOYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VOYA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $77 from $75 previously.

On September 30, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $65 to $70.

On September 22, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $84.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on September 22, 2022, with a $84 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when MARTIN RODNEY O JR sold 39,724 shares for $75.24 per share. The transaction valued at 2,988,842 led to the insider holds 149,671 shares of the business.

SILVA KEVIN D sold 17,500 shares of VOYA for $1,308,861 on Feb 28. The insider now owns 2,130 shares after completing the transaction at $74.79 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, MARTIN RODNEY O JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 38,813 shares for $74.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,872,162 and left with 189,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Voya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOYA has reached a high of $78.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VOYA traded about 2.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VOYA traded about 2.09M shares per day. A total of 97.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.60M. Shares short for VOYA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.49M with a Short Ratio of 22.87M, compared to 20.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.12% and a Short% of Float of 25.53%.

Dividends & Splits

VOYA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.57, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.59 and $7.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.98. EPS for the following year is $9.14, with 15 analysts recommending between $10.35 and $8.6.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, Voya Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.53B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VOYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.38B and the low estimate is $6.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.