As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) offers stability

The closing price of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) was $30.12 for the day, up 1.55% from the previous closing price of $29.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614304 shares were traded. WAFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WAFD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 19, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $36.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on April 18, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when BEARDALL BRENT J bought 1,600 shares for $30.20 per share. The transaction valued at 48,320 led to the insider holds 28,894 shares of the business.

TALBOT RANDALL H bought 3,500 shares of WAFD for $108,850 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 51,879 shares after completing the transaction at $31.10 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Robison Kim E, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 7,148 shares for $34.00 each. As a result, the insider received 243,032 and left with 56,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Washington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAFD has reached a high of $39.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.53.

Shares Statistics:

WAFD traded an average of 820.82K shares per day over the past three months and 761.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.31M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAFD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 1.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, WAFD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69. The current Payout Ratio is 25.00% for WAFD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.39 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.34. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.2M to a low estimate of $180M. As of the current estimate, Washington Federal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.09M, an estimated increase of 34.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.9M, an increase of 24.50% less than the figure of $34.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $796.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $773.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $785.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $594.59M, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $943.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.8M and the low estimate is $941.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.