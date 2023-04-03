Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $28.30 in the prior trading day, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) closed at $28.60, up 1.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56198982 shares were traded. BAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $33.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 31, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Koder Matthew M sold 105,054 shares for $34.27 per share. The transaction valued at 3,600,411 led to the insider holds 319,803 shares of the business.

Koder Matthew M sold 214,745 shares of BAC for $7,712,137 on Feb 02. The Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking now owns 214,747 shares after completing the transaction at $35.91 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 155 shares for $47500.00 each. As a result, the insider received 7,362,500 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAC has reached a high of $42.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 56.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 79.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.98B. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BAC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 45.28M with a Short Ratio of 94.19M, compared to 51.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BAC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.72, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.12. The current Payout Ratio is 26.80% for BAC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.43. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $2.96.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $25.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.63B to a low estimate of $24.89B. As of the current estimate, Bank of America Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.33B, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.48B, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.78B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $95.39B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.63B and the low estimate is $98.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.