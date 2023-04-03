BankUnited Inc. (BKU) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) was $22.58 for the day, up 1.44% from the previous closing price of $22.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1136208 shares were traded. BKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Malcolm Kevin A. sold 1,406 shares for $35.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,505 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares of BKU for $167,670 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $37.26 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Richards Jay D., who serves as the Officer of Subsidiary of the company, sold 7,415 shares for $41.40 each. As a result, the insider received 306,981 and left with 30,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $45.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.54.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 75.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.09M.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.49M to a low estimate of $251.8M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $222.94M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.6M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $277.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.68M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.6M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.