Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) closed the day trading at $32.72 up 2.15% from the previous closing price of $32.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1645518 shares were traded. BAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BAM, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 16, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $37.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $71.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 50,256 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 599,805 led to the insider holds 21,054,667 shares of the business.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 24,744 shares of BAM for $295,988 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 21,104,923 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who serves as the of the company, sold 970,000 shares for $24.53 each. As a result, the insider received 23,794,100 and left with 12,311,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has reached a high of $36.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BAM traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BAM traded about 1.71M shares per day. A total of 412.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 398.70M. Insiders hold about 16.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.03% stake in the company. Shares short for BAM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 2.71M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

BAM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 0.48 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.