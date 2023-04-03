Considering Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) closed at $3.96 in the last session, up 0.51% from day before closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2772134 shares were traded. NAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9998 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nordic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAT has reached a high of $4.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0923.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAT traded on average about 3.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 208.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.06M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NAT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 8.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NAT is 0.26, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.18. The current Payout Ratio is 160.00% for NAT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 09, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1008:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $73.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.62M to a low estimate of $67.84M. As of the current estimate, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s year-ago sales were $21.47M, an estimated increase of 241.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $158.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.06M, up 156.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $243.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.98M and the low estimate is $225.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.