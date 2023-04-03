Considering PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $48.07 in the prior trading day, PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) closed at $49.50, up 2.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689884 shares were traded. PCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $55 from $50 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $50.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when COVEY MICHAEL J sold 48,248 shares for $46.41 per share. The transaction valued at 2,239,368 led to the insider holds 116,768 shares of the business.

COVEY MICHAEL J sold 5,547 shares of PCH for $261,015 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 165,016 shares after completing the transaction at $47.06 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, CREMERS ERIC J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,007 shares for $47.02 each. As a result, the insider received 94,379 and left with 197,122 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PotlatchDeltic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCH has reached a high of $56.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 486.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 540.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.23M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PCH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 1.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PCH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.62, compared to 1.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67. The current Payout Ratio is 37.00% for PCH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1000000:855278 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $246.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.48M to a low estimate of $230.1M. As of the current estimate, PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s year-ago sales were $411.35M, an estimated decrease of -40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.59M, a decrease of -27.50% over than the figure of -$40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, down -20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.