Flywire Corporation (FLYW) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed the day trading at $29.36 up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $29.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648534 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLYW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 23, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 24, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On September 23, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Massaro Michael sold 10,332 shares for $28.20 per share. The transaction valued at 291,316 led to the insider holds 1,246,405 shares of the business.

Massaro Michael sold 24,296 shares of FLYW for $663,543 on Mar 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,256,737 shares after completing the transaction at $27.31 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Ellis Michael G, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $28.02 each. As a result, the insider received 98,065 and left with 189,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $32.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLYW traded about 783.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLYW traded about 623.63k shares per day. A total of 109.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.83M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 4.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $67.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $72M to a low estimate of $65M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $51.39M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.08M, an increase of 27.20% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.09M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $288.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $201.15M, up 35.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $376M and the low estimate is $337M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.