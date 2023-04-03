Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) closed the day trading at $100.92 up 2.13% from the previous closing price of $98.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899730 shares were traded. GRMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRMN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on November 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On August 02, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $137 to $109.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Munn Matthew sold 4,536 shares for $98.36 per share. The transaction valued at 446,180 led to the insider holds 9,023 shares of the business.

Desbois Patrick sold 3,991 shares of GRMN for $393,114 on Feb 28. The EVP, Operations now owns 47,050 shares after completing the transaction at $98.50 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, PEMBLE CLIFTON A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7,216 shares for $98.54 each. As a result, the insider received 711,048 and left with 120,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Garmin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRMN has reached a high of $120.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRMN traded about 984.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRMN traded about 671.16k shares per day. A total of 191.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRMN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 1.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Dividends & Splits

GRMN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.92, up from 2.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56. The current Payout Ratio is 99.80% for GRMN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.01 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.87 and $5.16.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Garmin Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.98B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.43B and the low estimate is $4.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.