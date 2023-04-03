How is The Bancorp Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TBBK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) closed at $27.85 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $27.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537211 shares were traded. TBBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TBBK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On January 12, 2022, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Mielke Daniela bought 2,300 shares for $27.14 per share. The transaction valued at 62,411 led to the insider holds 20,830 shares of the business.

Cohn Matthew bought 2,000 shares of TBBK for $53,000 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 118,725 shares after completing the transaction at $26.50 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Mielke Daniela, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 350 shares for $30.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,613 and bolstered with 18,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBBK has reached a high of $37.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TBBK traded on average about 410.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 466.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.91M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TBBK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 1.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $78.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.6M to a low estimate of $77.87M. As of the current estimate, The Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.85M, an estimated increase of 48.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.11M, an increase of 50.50% over than the figure of $48.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.82M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $329.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $248.84M, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367.3M and the low estimate is $335.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.