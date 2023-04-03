I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB).

The price of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) closed at $36.58 in the last session, up 1.30% from day before closing price of $36.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529332 shares were traded. ABCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABCB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 30, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Bowen William I. Jr. bought 670 shares for $41.20 per share. The transaction valued at 27,604 led to the insider holds 22,872 shares of the business.

Veal Jimmy D sold 1,120 shares of ABCB for $58,093 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 88,425 shares after completing the transaction at $51.87 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Veal Jimmy D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 810 shares for $51.89 each. As a result, the insider received 42,029 and left with 13,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ameris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCB has reached a high of $54.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABCB traded on average about 450.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 477.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.65M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ABCB is 0.60, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.31. The current Payout Ratio is 12.00% for ABCB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2010 when the company split stock in a 211:210 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.16. EPS for the following year is $5.22, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.34 and $5.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $270.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $271.09M to a low estimate of $269.04M. As of the current estimate, Ameris Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $259.45M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $281.97M, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $283.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $280.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.