I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO).

The price of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) closed at $17.41 in the last session, down -1.14% from day before closing price of $17.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1696655 shares were traded. NEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has reached a high of $19.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEO traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.24M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.49M, compared to 3.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $129.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $132.3M to a low estimate of $126.2M. As of the current estimate, NeoGenomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.73M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $126.83M, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $131.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $503.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484.33M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $535.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $564.23M and the low estimate is $524.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.