I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Netflix Inc. (NFLX).

After finishing at $338.43 in the prior trading day, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at $345.48, up 2.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5542714 shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $345.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $337.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NFLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Argus on January 23, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $390 from $340 previously.

On January 20, 2023, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $366 to $417.

Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on January 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $400 to $410.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Hoag Jay C sold 3,698 shares for $352.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,305,172 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $396.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 333.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 271.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 445.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.60M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.41M, compared to 8.71M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 32 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.16 and a low estimate of $2.7, while EPS last year was $3.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.07, with high estimates of $3.91 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.95 and $9.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.48. EPS for the following year is $14.38, with 36 analysts recommending between $17.13 and $11.62.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $8.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.21B to a low estimate of $8.08B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.87B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.49B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.27B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.62B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.24B and the low estimate is $37.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.