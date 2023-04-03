I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR).

After finishing at $3.26 in the prior trading day, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) closed at $3.33, up 2.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1517453 shares were traded. TIGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TIGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.60.

On July 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $21.10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 14, 2021, with a $21.10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIGR now has a Market Capitalization of 546.18M and an Enterprise Value of 414.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TIGR is 1.37, which has changed by -40.85% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.33% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $5.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9797.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 153.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.65M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.25M, compared to 6.54M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $276.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.38M to a low estimate of $264M. As of the current estimate, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $225.37M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $225.37M, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $336.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.23M and the low estimate is $318M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.