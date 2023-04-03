I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Wix.com Ltd. (WIX).

After finishing at $96.05 in the prior trading day, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) closed at $99.80, up 3.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768294 shares were traded. WIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WIX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $120 from $99 previously.

On February 23, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $99.

On February 17, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $105.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on February 17, 2023, with a $105 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $111.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 721.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 629.17k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.30M. Insiders hold about 3.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 3.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.9 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $351.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $356.2M to a low estimate of $349M. As of the current estimate, Wix.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $328.34M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $365.28M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $380M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $354M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.