In spite of Deere & Company’s (NYSE:DE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) closed at $412.88 up 2.27% from its previous closing price of $403.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1774561 shares were traded. DE stock price reached its highest trading level at $413.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $406.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Deere & Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Daiwa Securities on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $440.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when CAMPBELL RYAN D sold 11,429 shares for $439.69 per share. The transaction valued at 5,025,217 led to the insider holds 13,147 shares of the business.

Howze Marc A sold 10,910 shares of DE for $4,830,881 on Nov 29. The Sr Advisor, Office of Chairman now owns 17,321 shares after completing the transaction at $442.79 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Reed Cory J, who serves as the Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of the company, sold 984 shares for $405.11 each. As a result, the insider received 398,628 and left with 30,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Deere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DE has reached a high of $448.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $283.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 410.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 383.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DE has traded an average of 1.52M shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 297.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 3.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DE is 5.00, from 3.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45. The current Payout Ratio is 16.10% for DE, which recently paid a dividend on May 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.14 and a low estimate of $4.72, while EPS last year was $2.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.04, with high estimates of $9.59 and low estimates of $7.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.65 and $26.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $28.03. EPS for the following year is $29.66, with 27 analysts recommending between $33 and $25.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.28B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.76B to a low estimate of $10.7B. As of the current estimate, Deere & Company’s year-ago sales were $8.53B, an estimated increase of 32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.57B, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.88B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.92B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.67B and the low estimate is $49.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.