In spite of Liquidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LQDA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Liquidia Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.91, up 2.52% from its previous closing price of $6.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766298 shares were traded. LQDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LQDA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

On July 22, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Moomaw Scott sold 2,171 shares for $7.56 per share. The transaction valued at 16,405 led to the insider holds 100,984 shares of the business.

Lippe Robert A sold 2,033 shares of LQDA for $15,362 on Feb 28. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 188,524 shares after completing the transaction at $7.56 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Kaseta Michael, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $5.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,920 and bolstered with 37,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LQDA has reached a high of $8.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LQDA traded 496.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 419.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.26M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LQDA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 3.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $3.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.26M to a low estimate of $2.2M. As of the current estimate, Liquidia Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.21M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18M, a decrease of -8.90% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LQDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.85M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.8M and the low estimate is $9.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.