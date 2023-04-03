In spite of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s (NYSE:MAA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) closed at $151.04 up 1.72% from its previous closing price of $148.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 773684 shares were traded. MAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 447.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $156.50.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $176 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Hill Adrian sold 584 shares for $164.28 per share. The transaction valued at 95,941 led to the insider holds 27,104 shares of the business.

DelPriore Robert J. sold 988 shares of MAA for $153,703 on Jan 11. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 48,744 shares after completing the transaction at $155.57 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Carpenter Melanie, who serves as the EVP & CHRO of the company, sold 269 shares for $155.57 each. As a result, the insider received 41,848 and left with 17,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mid-America’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAA has reached a high of $217.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAA has traded an average of 777.50K shares per day and 794.43k over the past ten days. A total of 115.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MAA is 5.60, from 4.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $4.82, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $527.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $531.82M to a low estimate of $519.7M. As of the current estimate, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $476.08M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.57M, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $538.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.