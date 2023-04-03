In the case of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE), what’s next?

The closing price of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) was $20.76 for the day, up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $20.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1116390 shares were traded. CADE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CADE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $32.

Janney Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $30.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CADE has reached a high of $30.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.68.

Shares Statistics:

CADE traded an average of 1.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.95M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CADE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.11M, compared to 4.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, CADE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $482.1M to a low estimate of $467.21M. As of the current estimate, Cadence Bank’s year-ago sales were $440.26M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.9M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $491.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $477.02M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CADE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.