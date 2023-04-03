In What Direction Will BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) was $8.94 for the day, up 4.93% from the previous closing price of $8.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927356 shares were traded. BIGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On February 07, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Kaloustian Robert sold 4,365 shares for $8.84 per share. The transaction valued at 38,599 led to the insider holds 74,880 shares of the business.

Richards Jeffrey Gordon sold 575,632 shares of BIGC for $5,758,623 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 46,048 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Bellm Brent, who serves as the President Chief Exec Officer of the company, sold 8,062 shares for $9.04 each. As a result, the insider received 72,861 and left with 530,161 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $24.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.97.

Shares Statistics:

BIGC traded an average of 1.11M shares per day over the past three months and 618.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.20M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.46M, compared to 3.95M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.2M to a low estimate of $72.4M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.9M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.45M, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.61M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.85M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333M and the low estimate is $307.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.