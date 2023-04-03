In What Direction Will Illumina Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Goes From Here?

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) closed the day trading at $232.55 up 3.24% from the previous closing price of $225.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1116792 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $232.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $225.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ILMN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 335.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $216.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hoyt Aimee L sold 3,917 shares for $199.06 per share. The transaction valued at 779,737 led to the insider holds 2,881 shares of the business.

Aravanis Alexander sold 5,398 shares of ILMN for $1,088,982 on Feb 22. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,922 shares after completing the transaction at $201.74 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, TOUSI SUSAN H, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $211.57 each. As a result, the insider received 105,785 and left with 38,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $371.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 212.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 207.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ILMN traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ILMN traded about 967.36k shares per day. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 4.91M, compared to 3.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.72 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $3.37, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.74 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Illumina Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $5.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.