In What Direction Will Seritage Growth Properties’s (NYSE:SRG) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) was $7.87 for the day, up 3.96% from the previous closing price of $7.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711041 shares were traded. SRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 120,462 shares for $12.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,518,074 led to the insider holds 15,079,538 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 283,291 shares of SRG for $3,550,486 on Feb 02. The 10% Owner now owns 15,200,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.53 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $12.30 each. As a result, the insider received 14,763 and left with 15,483,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRG has reached a high of $14.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.90.

Shares Statistics:

SRG traded an average of 637.59K shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.44M. Insiders hold about 28.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SRG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.19M with a Short Ratio of 9.01M, compared to 8.23M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.62% and a Short% of Float of 27.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.