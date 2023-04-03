In What Direction Will Shaw Communications Inc.’s (NYSE:SJR) Stock Goes From Here?

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) closed the day trading at $29.91 up 3.39% from the previous closing price of $28.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5120886 shares were traded. SJR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SJR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shaw’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJR has reached a high of $31.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SJR traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SJR traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 499.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.48M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SJR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.02M, compared to 2.43M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

SJR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.87, up from 1.18 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.19. The current Payout Ratio is 108.60% for SJR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Shaw Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $998.03M, a decrease of -1.10% less than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $998.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $998.03M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.09B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.