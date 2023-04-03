In What Direction Will TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:TTI) Stock Goes From Here?

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) closed the day trading at $2.65 up 2.71% from the previous closing price of $2.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841537 shares were traded. TTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5810.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TTI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when McNiven Roy bought 7,500 shares for $3.49 per share. The transaction valued at 26,169 led to the insider holds 17,500 shares of the business.

Murphy Brady M bought 30,000 shares of TTI for $102,300 on Mar 08. The President & CEO now owns 1,722,450 shares after completing the transaction at $3.41 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BATES THOMAS R JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,300 and bolstered with 454,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TETRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4470, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7987.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TTI traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TTI traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 128.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.78M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $135.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.1M to a low estimate of $128M. As of the current estimate, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.15M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.77M, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $548.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $534M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.27M, up 39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $636.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $643M and the low estimate is $625M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.