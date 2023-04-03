In What Direction Will Trinity Capital Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) was $12.73 for the day, down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $13.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726416 shares were traded. TRIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on March 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $11 from $13.50 previously.

On November 07, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Brown Kyle Steven bought 3,646 shares for $13.71 per share. The transaction valued at 49,987 led to the insider holds 46,140 shares of the business.

Estes Ronald E. bought 263 shares of TRIN for $3,550 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 22,642 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Kundich Ronald, who serves as the Chief Credit Officer of the company, bought 300 shares for $10.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,138 and bolstered with 126,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRIN has reached a high of $18.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.26.

Shares Statistics:

TRIN traded an average of 319.21K shares per day over the past three months and 384.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.91M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 872.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 840.03k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, TRIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.39 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.6M to a low estimate of $35.2M. As of the current estimate, Trinity Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.61M, an estimated increase of 61.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.17M, an increase of 23.00% less than the figure of $61.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $142.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.19M, up 72.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.89M and the low estimate is $143.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.