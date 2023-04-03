In What Direction Will United States Cellular Corporation’s (NYSE:USM) Stock Goes From Here?

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) closed the day trading at $20.73 up 2.42% from the previous closing price of $20.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540914 shares were traded. USM stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of USM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $20 from $33 previously.

On November 08, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P sold 1,834 shares for $19.61 per share. The transaction valued at 35,965 led to the insider holds 18,981 shares of the business.

Drake Deirdre sold 8,574 shares of USM for $261,936 on Aug 16. The EVP-Chief People Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $30.55 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Drake Deirdre, who serves as the EVP-Chief People Officer of the company, sold 49 shares for $30.70 each. As a result, the insider received 1,504 and left with 8,574 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USM has reached a high of $32.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, USM traded about 313.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, USM traded about 301.76k shares per day. A total of 82.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.32M. Insiders hold about 73.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for USM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 777.23k with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 966.57k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.61 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, United States Cellular Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.28B and the low estimate is $4.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.