Invest in AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $163.26 in the prior trading day, AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) closed at $168.06, up 2.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1381305 shares were traded. AVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $184.

On January 17, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $186 to $190.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $194 to $179.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AvalonBay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVB has reached a high of $258.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 171.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 181.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 853.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 817.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.45M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AVB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AVB’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.36, compared to 6.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26. The current Payout Ratio is 78.30% for AVB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 06, 2013 when the company split stock in a 8:9 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.4 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $3.4 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.57 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.65. EPS for the following year is $4.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.87 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $672.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $685.99M to a low estimate of $664.24M. As of the current estimate, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $613.17M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $682.84M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $698.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $675.1M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.