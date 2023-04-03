Invest in IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $2.77 in the prior trading day, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) closed at $2.71, down -2.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4550096 shares were traded. IAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IAG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAG has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8659.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 478.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 477.96M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IAG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 5.29M, compared to 6.11M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $370.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $382.75M to a low estimate of $358.75M. As of the current estimate, IAMGOLD Corporation’s year-ago sales were $294.6M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $232.1M, a decrease of -34.90% less than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $865.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $985.53M and the low estimate is $753M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.